WATCH: Chidimma Adetshina makes ‘history’ after being crowned Miss Universe runner-up

Adetshina expressed gratitude to Nigeria after withdrawing from the 2024 Miss South Africa pageant due to allegations of identity fraud involving her parents.

Chidimma Adetshina finished as the 1st Runner-up in the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico on Sunday. (Instagram/ChichiVanessa)

Following controversy surrounding her identity, former Miss South Africa contestant and Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina was crowned first runner-up at Miss Universe 2024 which she described as “historic.”

Adetshina lost the crown to 21-year-old Victoria Kjær Theilvig, a dancer, entrepreneur, and aspiring lawyer representing Denmark held in Mexico on Sunday.

Before the pageant, Adetshina expressed her gratitude to Nigeria thanking the nation for its warm welcome after she withdrew from the 2024 Miss South Africa pageant amid allegations of identity fraud involving her parents.

Perseverance

In an Instagram post on Sunday Adetshina said many people asked why she did not stop once she withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant.

“Many asked ‘why not let it be for now? Your life might be at risk. Some questioned ‘why isn’t she giving up? Does she crave the clout?’ I sat back, overwhelmed with so many unanswered questions as life moved faster than I could process. But do you know what? My dreams have kept me afloat.

“To my dearest Nigerians, with open arms, you carried me on wheels made of the purest love and intentions. I still cannot fully comprehend the reasons, but what matters most is that you’ve given me a second chance at life. For a moment, my life flashed before my eyes, but in the next breath, Nigeria refuelled my purpose and my reason to live,” Adetshina said.

“History”

Adetshina said “history has been made.”

“As I step onto the Miss Universe stage tonight, I carry with me over 2 million beads of love, strength, and an unstoppable spirit. In this very moment, history is being made through my story. I call upon all my ancestors to guide my path with ease and grace. I promise to give my very best while you continue to pray for me.

“A heartfelt thank you to Silverbird Group and the Miss Universe Nigeria Organization for safeguarding my life and adding more fuel to my journey through the universe. I am ready to emerge. Let history be made, while we have fun,” Adetshina said.

Controversy

The 23-year-old law student born in Soweto, made headlines this year by entering the Miss South Africa competition.

There was massive controversy over Adetshina’s participation in the popular pageant in light of her having a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, despite having been born and raised in South Africa.

However, she withdrew from the contest on 8 August, citing safety concerns stemming from contentious speculation about her nationality.

Her withdrawal followed a statement from Home Affairs, which alleged that her mother may have obtained her citizenship fraudulently by assuming another person’s identity.

Fleeing to Nigeria

This claim arose after an investigation into archival records and hospital visits.

The department also identified the mother and child impacted by the alleged identity theft.

Following her withdrawal, Adetshina fled to Nigeria, whose embassy granted her a diplomatic passport, and she was also given the opportunity to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, which she won in late August.

