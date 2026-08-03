'No band‑aid can fix IDAC — disband it,' says DA’s Breytenbach”

Breytenbach argued that Idac's credibility has been 'fatally tainted'.

“There is no band-aid big enough to fix it; it must be disbanded.”

These are the sentiments of DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach, whose party wants the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) disbanded, and an anti-corruption commission independent of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) set up to tackle corruption.

Idac is under intense public scrutiny following the dramatic resignation of its head, Advocate Andrea Johnson, alongside explosive revelations at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Idac tainted

The DA said while efforts to investigate and prosecute corruption are welcome, they do not go far enough.

Breytenbach argued that Idac’s credibility has been fatally tainted and that it must be disbanded.

“We want something completely new, and we’ve been advocating for some time for an independent, truly independent anti-corruption commission. So, established outside of the National Prosecuting Authority, established by its own statute, as a Chapter 9 institution, so that it has true independence and that it cannot be dissolved unless it’s by a very heightened majority in parliament, which no party will ever see again.”

New organisation

Breytenbach said a new organisation would provide the security of tenure for the country.

“It would allow them to have control over their own budget, and it will allow them to, without fear or favour or prejudice, in a true sense, go after all of the wealth connected, corruption and organised crime issues, and the National Prosecuting Authority is just not managing to do that right now.”

Breytenbach said Idac has been “tainted”.

“It’s so beyond repair. They’ve taken what is rotting in the National Prosecuting Authority, they’ve transferred it to Idac, and the rot continues. You cannot fix it. There is no band-aid big enough to fix it. It must be disbanded, and we must now set up a truly independent anti-corruption body that will have all of the capacity it needs to go after corruption in the true sense.”

Idac crisis

Breytenbach argued that the crisis at Idac cannot be viewed in isolation, pointing to a wider pattern of institutional decay across the NPA, the Hawks, Crime Intelligence and other crime‑fighting bodies.

She said the revelations at the Madlanga commission – including allegations of improper relationships and compromised investigations – were a watershed moment that proved reforms cannot restore public trust.

Instead, the DA insists that only a constitutionally established, Chapter 9 anti‑corruption commission with secure tenure, protected funding and robust parliamentary oversight can deliver true independence and credibility.

MK on Idac

The MK party also wants Idac abolished, seeking to dismantle the organisation and fold its functions back into South Africa’s existing crime‑fighting institutions.

Jacob Zuma’s party submitted the Idac Abolition Bill, 2026, to parliament’s Legislative Drafting and Legal Services Office for processing as a Private Member’s Bill.

MK party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said the Bill had been introduced in accordance with the procedures governing Private Members’ Legislative Proposals and Bills.

Meanwhile, the MK party said it would be opening a case against Johnson at the Brooklyn Police Station on Monday, 3 August 2026.