No deaths goal set for Limpopo initiation season

Makamu urges leaders to preserve cultural initiation values while ensuring initiates’ safety through strict adherence to the law.

Initiates parading in July 2022 during their arrival from the initiation school. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

Limpopo MEC for cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs Basikopo Makamu promised to ensure no life is lost during the 2025-26 initiation season in Limpopo.

“Our preparations for the 2025 initiation season are well underway,” Makamu said.

“My department received 569 applications for winter and summer initiation schools. Of these, the provincial initiation coordinating committee has approved 529 applications.

Limpopo’s initiation season aims for no fatalities

“This comprises 322 male and 208 female schools. Regrettably, 40 applications were declined due to non-compliance with Section 26 of the Customary Initiation Act (No 2 of 2021).

“Key reasons for rejection include pending litigation or court judgments, land jurisdiction disputes, leadership conflicts, incomplete documentation and traditional surgeons or caregivers having criminal records.”

Makamu said his department will enforce the law to protect the integrity of this important traditional passage to manhood.

He said the slogan for this year is a baye ba phela, ba boye ba phela (arrive alive and come back alive).

The slogan was a powerful reminder that every initiate must go for initiation while healthy and return home alive, he said.

‘Go to intiation healthy and return home alive’

“For generations, this rite of passage to manhood has shaped the identity, values and responsibilities of our youth. It marks their transition into adulthood – it is not a journey of peril, but of growth.”

“When conducted correctly, it instills discipline, respect and social consciousness, offering young people guidance in a world grappling with crime and substance abuse.”

“As leaders, we must reaffirm our commitment to preserving the dignity of this tradition while ensuring safety,” Makamu said.

“We commend the traditional councils, kingships, queenships and the houses of traditional leaders for their steadfast commitment to upholding the law.

“We also recognise headmen, women, surgeons and caregivers who have embraced the Act as a tool to safeguard our heritage.”

Practice slowly losing value and respect

Phillip Machubeni, whose children are being initiated in different schools in Bolobedu, said this cultural practice was slowly losing the value and the respect it had up to the ’80s.

“We were told we are men after graduation. We were taught to respect elderly people, our parents and everyone senior to us,” said Machubeni.

“I doubt that is the case nowadays because most of those coming from mountain schools often disrespect their parents, indulge in substance abuse and drop out.”

Kagiso Sekokotla of Lephepane, outside Lenyenye, who graduated from a mountain school in the late ’90s, agreed.

Graduates a menace

“Many who graduate from schools are a menace to their parents, the community and their teachers in formal schools.

“They think graduating from these schools gives them the right to experiment with sex at an early stage. Some drop out of school and cohabit with young girls.”