Former deep house artist embraces role as Ndebele traditional leader

Thulani Mahlangu is currently guiding young initiates through a sacred Ndebele rite of passage in Mpumalanga.

A few years back Thulani Mahlangu was deeply involved in the entertainment industry as a deep house artist but now he has switched the microphone for a kudu horn.

The 35 year old is carving out his own legacy within the deeply rooted structures of traditional leadership in the rural village of Manyebethwana in Mpumalanga.

A new chapter in traditional leadership

Breaking away from his immediate royal family lineage, Mahlangu has established himself as a leader in his own right, assuming the chieftaincy title of Madolo II.

The title pays homage to his grandfather, Madolo, and signals continuity within the house of SoMalakazi kaPinda KaMabhoko, under the Ndzundza Traditional Authority.

His rise marks both a personal milestone and a broader assertion of identity within the Ndebele traditional leadership framework.

Guiding the next generation

Last Wednesday, for the first time since assuming his role, Madolo II led a contingent of 24 boys entrusted to him by their families to undergo the sacred Ndebele rite of passage into manhood.

He underwent initiation in 2001 as part of the Amathula regiment, an experience that continues to shape his understanding of manhood and leadership.

Now, more than two decades later, he steps into the role of mentor and custodian, guiding a new generation through the same transformative journey.

Respecting culture and identity

This week, he began this new chapter, leading the group away from the village and into the mountains where the initiation process unfolds in seclusion.

“I respect my culture and traditions but more, I respect other people’s cultures. If you did not go through initiation, then you are nothing. We’re honouring and protecting our own culture and identity, not undermining others. That is my principle,” Madolo II said.