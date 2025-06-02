Graduation collapses after inmates refused to wear prison clothes

Inmates were permitted to later change into private clothing for photographs with their families.

A highly anticipated graduation ceremony for 129 incarcerated individuals in Gauteng was abruptly cancelled in April after inmates refused to participate when told they must wear prison uniforms instead of traditional graduation attire.

The ceremony, scheduled for 10 April 2025, would have celebrated the academic achievements of inmates who completed various qualifications ranging from trade certificates to master’s degrees.

However, the event was scrapped when participants withdrew after learning about the clothing requirements.

Inmate’s uniform policy sparks graduation boycott

Minister of Correctional Services Dr Pieter Groenewald recently revealed the cancellation followed a standoff over dress code requirements.

“The ceremony was scheduled for 10 April 2025, and was cancelled because offenders withdrew their intended participation when they were informed to wear offender’s uniform during the ceremony,” Groenewald stated in response to parliamentary questions from EFF MP Betty Diale.

The minister explained that while inmates were required to wear prison uniforms during the ceremony itself, they would have been permitted to change into private clothing for photographs with family members.

This compromise, however, failed to satisfy the prospective graduates who ultimately chose not to participate rather than accept the uniform requirement.

Inmates academic celebrations lost

The cancelled ceremony would have recognised substantial educational accomplishments within the correctional system.

A total of 123 incarcerated individuals and six parolees were set to receive 138 academic accolades, including certificates, diplomas, and degrees.

According to Groenewald, the higher number of awards reflects that some inmates had completed multiple qualifications during the bi-annual period.

Among the achievements were 23 trade test certificates in electrical engineering, motor mechanics, welding, and fitting and turning.

The minister revealed that the Department of Higher Education and Training had prepared to award 61 N6 certificates and four diplomas across various fields, including business management, civil engineering, and marketing management.

The University of South Africa (Unisa) represented a significant portion of the academic success, with 27 certificates, four diplomas, and 17 degrees ready for presentation.

Fields of study ranged from law and criminology to environmental sciences and business commerce.

Notable exclusions and restrictions

The graduation list revealed both achievements and limitations within the correctional education system.

Groenewald noted that one inmate, Mbakiso Moloi, who completed a Master’s Degree, was excluded from attending due to Standard Operating Procedures, though the specific reasons were not detailed in the ministerial response.

The qualifications span practical trades essential for post-release employment, such as motor mechanics and electrical work, to advanced academic degrees in law and business.

Several inmates had completed law degrees and certificates, potentially positioning them for paralegal work upon release.

Inamtes graduation qualifications list. Image: Screenshot/PMG

No rescheduling graduation plans

Despite the significant investment in education and the achievements of the inmates, Groenewald confirmed that no alternative arrangements are being considered.

“The graduation ceremony was cancelled and not rescheduled due to the withdrawal of the offenders,” he stated.

