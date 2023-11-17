ORTIA drug bust: Five in court for alleged R500 million trafficking scheme

Following the interception of a drug consignment in Australia, five accused, including airport staff, appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court.

Five accused appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday after the Wednesday confiscation of a large drug consignment in Australia.

Stanley Nkuna, 33, Justice Mahloma, 44, Madimetje Mahangwhane, 41, Thulani Sibiya, 31, and Fuba Mahlangu, 40, appeared on charges of drug trafficking, contravention of the Civil Aviation Act, and contravention of the Customs and Excise Act.

The Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said the suspects were involved in an alleged R500 million drug raid on October 7, when five 100-kg bags were found in Australia.

Two employed by ACSA, two employed by Menzies Aviation, one employed by Swissport

In a coordinated operation led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation with the Australian Federal Police, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police, Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA), Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Menzies Aviation, and Swissport, the two suspects employed by ACSA, two suspects from Menzies Aviation, and one from Swissport were arrested on Wednesday.

One of the ACSA suspects is employed in the safety department, while another works in the electrical maintenance department.

Mahlangu and Sibiya were arrested at O.R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA), Nkuna in Tembisa, Mahloma, and Mashangwhane in Boksburg.

More arrests possible

The Hawks confirmed that investigations were continuing, and they did not rule out the possibility of more suspects being netted.

The Hawks and the ACSA team, who participated in the operation, were commended on Thursday by Jabulani Khambule, the regional general manager for ACSA, who noted that the continued cooperation between ACSA and law enforcement authorities continues to produce outstanding results.

“ACSA and the South African Police Service (Saps) are dedicated to making our national key points, which include our airport network, safe for all our passengers. We have raised our level of alertness, particularly as we head towards the festive season, which is typically accompanied by an increase in the level of illicit trade,” said Khambule.

Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, the provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, praised the joint investigative team on Wednesday for their determined efforts to remove the dishonest employees, who were damaging the reputation of ORTIA and the nation, from the airport.

“The Hawks is totally committed to countering drug trafficking and would like to send a strong message to corrupt officials in such companies to not get involved in facilitating such illicit activities,” said Mogale on Wednesday.