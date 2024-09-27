No sign of missing Gauteng diver Warren O’Reilly in Sodwana Bay

Warren O’Reilly from Gauteng went missing during a deep sea technical dive in Sodwana Bay.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the search for a 50-year-old diver who went missing on the northeastern coast of Kwazulu-Natal is ongoing.

Warren O’Reilly from Gauteng went missing during a deep sea technical dive offshore of Sodwana Bay earlier this week.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said rescuers from NSRI St Lucia responded to Sodwana Bay on Monday following reports of the missing diver.

Extensive search efforts,

“The SA Police Services, Police Search and Rescue and NSRI Lucia launched an extensive search, including NSRI St Lucia rescue craft, that revealed no signs of the missing diver. On Tuesday, an SA Air Force helicopter, from SAAF 15 Squadron, with Police divers onboard, continued in the extensive search efforts, assisted by NSRI St Lucia rescue craft.

“The search has extended south to beyond St Lucia with the hopes that the man surfaced and is adrift at sea,” Lambinon said.

Lambinon added that while they have been unsuccessful so far in locating O’Reilly, an ongoing search is continuing.

“All thoughts are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time”

Missing French rugby player

Meanwhile, police are awaiting DNA tests to confirm if a decomposed body that washed up at Cape Town’s popular Clifton Beach last month is that of missing French Under-18 rugby player Medhi Narjissi.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the body had been handed over to the Forensic Pathology Service.

It is understood that 17-year-old Narjissi went missing at Diaz Beach, Cape Point.

At the time, Lambinon said a teammate who unsuccessfully attempted to rescue Narjissi managed to return to shore uninjured.

“It appeared that two people were in the surf zone in rip currents when one person had come ashore but the second person may have disappeared in the water. Despite an extensive sea, air, and shoreline search there remain no signs of the missing teenager.”

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) said Narjissi and the France rugby team were in a bonding session in Cape Town when Narjissi went missing.

