WATCH: NPA ‘infiltrated by those against the rule of law’ – Batohi

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Shamila Batohi at the Union Buildings on 4 November 2018 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Shamila Batohi claims the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been infiltrated by those against the rule of law.

The NPA has recently come under fire for its handling of high-profile cases, including that of former Free State premier Ace Magashule’s personal assistant and corruption co-accused, Moroadi Cholota, who was allowed to walk free.

Bungles

The Free State High Court in Bloemfontein ruled that it does not have jurisdiction to try Cholota.

“What appears pertinently clear is that it is undeniable that the state presented false and incorrect information to United States authorities,” Judge Philip Loubser, who is presiding over the R255 million asbestos corruption trial, ruled.

The NPA has continued to stumble through a series of high-profile legal bungles, including the long-running Timothy Omotoso sex trafficking trial that has dragged on for years, and the Shepherd Bushiri extradition matter.

Failures

The NPA has also failed in several attempts to finalise successful prosecutions, including those involving the Estina Dairy, former Eskom executive Matshela Koko, ANC politician Zizi Kodwa, and the extradition of the Gupta brothers from the United Arab Emirates to stand trial in South Africa.

Critics argue that the NPA’s slow pace and repeated failures are doing a disservice to South Africans who seek justice.

Interference

While Batohi has denied interference from the executive, she says there are people with agendas internally and externally.

“I have not had interference from any members of the executive whilst I have been the national director. But I what I do want to say is that there are other issues that I can’t really speak about that actually makes me worry sometimes,” Batohi told Newzroom Afrika on Friday.

“That the NPA is actually being infiltrated by people that do not have the rule of law at heart, they don’t sleep comfortably at night because of that, not because I think that the NPA is a failing organisation,” Batohi said.

Batohi said she is concerned about the attacks on the NPA and the director and will be taking it up with the “executive.”

