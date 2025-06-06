WATCH: Murder of deputy chief whip ‘nothing to do with politics’, IFP confirms

Khethamabala Sithole was killed on Saturday evening at Buyafuthi hostel in Katlehong in Katlehong

The IFP has confirmed that the murder of Deputy Chief Whip Khethamabala Sithole was not politically motivated.

Sithole was killed on Saturday evening at Buyafuthi hostel in Katlehong in Katlehong, Gauteng. Provincial Secretary Alco Ngobese was also injured in the shooting and is currently receiving treatment.

Arrest

The IFP labelled the murder as an “assassination“, with several political parties calling for tolerance and an end to political killings.

Police made a breakthrough this week and arrested two suspects linked to the murder of Sithole. The two appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The case was postponed for a formal bail application.

No politics

Speaking outside court, IFP Gauteng Provincial Chairperson Bonginkosi Dhlamini said the party is saddened by the murder of Sithole.

“We are relieved that the suspects appeared today here in court. We can confirm it has nothing to do with politics, but it has everything to do with what police will divulge at the right time”.

Dhlamini said they are opposed to the suspects getting bail.

“We are opposed to bail so that they must not interfere with the investigation. We are also calling upon all those who’ve got information to come forward and work with the police to make sure that we apprehend everyone who is involved in the senseless killing of our comrade.

Charges

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the accused could not be named at this stage to “protect the ongoing investigation process.”

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the case has been postponed to 12 June 2025.

“Both accused are in custody, and they are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Investigations are ongoing, with the possibility of adding more individuals”.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers brought in three people for questioning – Two of them, aged 30 and 32, were linked to the incident, while the third person was released.

