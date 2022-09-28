Num calls on Ramaphosa to replace Gordhan after Eskom board shakeup

Faizel Patel

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to get rid of Pravin Gordhan and consider deploying another Minister of Public Enterprises to deal with the Eskom crisis.

NUM was reacting to Gordhan’s decision on Tuesday to restructure and reconstitute the parastatal’s board.

Gordhan said he met members of the current Eskom board whose term had expired in 2021 and was extended subject to a review.

Gordhan must go

NUM said the process was long overdue, but wants Gordhan to be replaced.

“The current Minister (Pravin Gordhan) has dismally failed the country by failing to deal with load shedding.”

Qualified people

NUM said the ailing power utility’s board must be constituted by qualified engineers, chartered accountants and economists.

“NUM is further calling for the inclusion of labour and community representatives. We are alive to the reality that the only way to get Eskom from the trouble it is in now is to appoint competent men and women to be on its board,” it said.

Executive shake-up

NUM has also called for the restructuring of the Eskom executive.

“We need engineers who understand the science of generation, transmission and distribution of energy to be in the executive of Eskom. The process to restructure and reconstitute the Eskom board must be transparent through public participation.”

“There is enough evidence that the current leadership under Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has failed in its primary responsibility of keeping the lights on. NUM is of the view that Eskom must be put under the responsibility of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and not Public Enterprises,” it said.

The pending restructuring of the Eskom board also comes after political parties called for the board and CEO Andre de Ruyter’s removal following the latest bout of power generation challenges which plunged the country into darkness.

The board is currently chaired by Professor Malegapuru Makgoba.

