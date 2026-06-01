McKenzie, the buck stops with you

This is a rare opportunity for a national team to take part in the Fifa World Cup global showcase.

We agree with Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie that the failure by the SA Football Association (Safa) to arrange visas in time for Bafana Bafana to make their training camp in Mexico is indeed a “mess” and a “debacle”.

While he thumps the table, demands an explanation and promises to take action against those responsible, we would like to ask: Minister, surely some of the buck must stop at your desk?

This is a rare opportunity for a national team to take part in the Fifa World Cup global showcase so, surely, you and your department were double-checking that Safa had got its act together?

This, especially because Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka – effectively the man who should have organised the visas – is still in his job after his previous faux pas when he fielded Teboho Mokoena in a qualifier against Lesotho last year, despite the fact Mokoena had already received two yellow cards and should have been suspended. That error almost cost Bafana their ticket to the finals.

Minister, given that you never tire of emphasising that you are the boss when it comes to sport in this country, how about doing your job, which should include oversight?