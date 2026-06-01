Senegal win can help fans ‘trust’ US World Cup bid, says Pochettino

"The good feelings with that victory, I think it's more important for the environment than for us," said Pochettino.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino said the United States’ impressive 3-2 friendly win over Senegal Sunday can help the American public trust in their national team as the country prepares to host the World Cup.

The US, along with Canada and Mexico, is co-hosting the tournament which kicks off June 11, with hopes high that stars like Christian Pulisic can lead the home side deep into the knockout stages.

Though there are no minnows among World Cup opponents Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey, anything less than progress beyond Group D would be an embarrassment for the US men’s national team.

The American public’s expectations had been deflated by recent friendly losses to Portugal and Belgium, and a longstanding poor track record against the most elite sides.

But Sunday’s win — Pochettino’s second as US coach against top-15 opposition, after beating Uruguay in November — could prove as useful boosting morale among supporters as within the Team USA set-up, the coach said.

“The good feelings with that victory, I think it’s more important for the environment than for us,” said Pochettino.

“For us it’s important always to win. But it is important also for the environment to trust a little bit after the last two games, against Belgium and Portugal.”

He added: “Today… we saw the commitment of everyone there. We have attitude and commitment, we have the talent, we have players that have enormous talent.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager Pochettino took over the US team at a low ebb in September 2024.

After the dismal failure of not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, the US had won the 2021 Gold Cup and three consecutive Nations Leagues.

But after a respectable showing at the 2022 World Cup under coach Gregg Berhalter, the wheels came off spectacularly, with multiple early tournament exits leading to the dramatic hiring of the Argentine.

Pochettino shook up a staid dressing room, scouring Major League Soccer for up-and-coming talent that could offer vital competition — or alternatives — to established stars.

Even US talisman Pulisic has come under pressure and scrutiny in recent months.

The AC Milan forward had not scored a single goal in 2026, and had not struck for the US since 2024. He managed a goal and an assist Sunday before being withdrawn at half time.

“The performance of Christian in 45 minutes was really, really good,” said Pochettino.

“I think he has still potential of to improve but in the way that he’s training (from) day one, I felt that was what he needed.”

“I’m so happy for him also because after the long time, a few months, he scored again, which is important for a player, knowing the preparation to the World Cup,” added the coach.

Sergino Dest, playing in a more forward role than his typical defensive duties permit, scored on his return from injury, while first-choice striker Folarin Balogun added a third off the bench in the second half.

– ‘The right attitude’ –

The confidence boost of fending off Africa Cup of Nations finalists Senegal comes at a crucial time, with the US about to face the challenge of arguably the World Cup’s most evenly matched and competitive group.

Before that, Pochettino’s men face another daunting friendly against Germany in Chicago this Saturday.

“In one week, we are going to face another amazing national team like Germany,” said the coach.

But “to be honest, it doesn’t matter if we face Germany or another team.”

“Why? Because in different (previous) games, we were the problem. Not to be in the right place, with the right commitment and with the right attitude, being a very solid group, and being all together, like we showed today.”