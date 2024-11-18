Operation Shanela nabs over 300 in Tshwane

The suspects were arrested for multiple crimes including possession of drugs, violation of immigration law and the Liquor Act.

Tshwane police arrested more that 300 suspects over the weekend during the festive season Operation Shanela in the Pretoria West and Hercules areas.

Tshwane District Police Spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the operation, led by District Commissioner of Tshwane Major-General Samuel Thine, resulted in the arrest of 349 suspects for various offences.

“The primary objectives of the operation included tracing wanted suspects, conducting visible patrols with additional police deployment, and enforcing compliance with liquor licensing regulations,” he said.

Van Dyk said Tshwane detectives arrested 250 suspects for serious offences, which included 67 for gender-based violence, one for murder, seven for attempted murder, eight for armed robbery, and two suspects connected to rape cases.

“Additionally, 78 undocumented individuals were detained and are pending legal proceedings. Should they be found violating immigration laws, deportation procedures will be initiated. Two individuals were also arrested and fined for employing undocumented immigrants,” he added.

Van Dyk said as part of the operation, law enforcement officers inspected 1,204 individuals and 832 vehicles and arrested 11 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol with 41 vehicles undergoing verification to determine if they were reported stolen. Additionally, 65 Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) infringement notices were issued amounting to a total of R24 300.

On Friday police conducted a High-Density Operation in the Rietgat, Loate, and Soshanguve policing precincts that led to 77 suspects apprehended.

Van Dyk said the operation on Friday focused on visible policing through increased patrols, pedestrian searches, and the enforcement of liquor license regulations.

“28 undocumented individuals were detained and are awaiting legal proceedings for deportation to be finalized,” he said.

Law enforcement officers also inspected 786 individuals, with 213 vehicles, 34 premises and 11 identified hotspots were searched, including 17 liquor establishments.

“33 individuals were arrested for drinking in public. Five suspects were arrested for possession and dealing drugs after 159 Ziplock bags containing various drugs were found on them and confiscated. One suspect was arrested for possession of 216 packets of illicit cigarettes, which he could not account for. Two wanted suspects were traced and arrested on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping,” he said.

Van Dyk said on Friday five illegal liquor outlets were shut down, and 218,235 ml of alcohol was confiscated on Saturday nine more liquor establishments were inspected and three shut down for non-compliance with the Liquor Act with a total of 308,530 millilitres of liquor confiscated.

“During the operation, three individuals were arrested for possession of drugs, with three sachets of illicit substances seized,” he said.

Van Dyk said two individuals were apprehended for corruption after attempting to bribe police officers to unlawfully release a prisoner.