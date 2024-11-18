Five suspects arrested for spiking and murder incidents on N1

Police said they believe that the arrest of the suspects, will go a long way in solving a number of attacks on motorists and passengers.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of five suspects implicated in spiking and murder incidents on the N1 freeway earlier this year.

Police believe these arrests will significantly aid in resolving numerous attacks on motorists and passengers in the province, particularly on highways.

Spike in incidents

Spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said law enforcement took action after a number of cases were reported.

“A number of cases were reported where victims driving along the N1 freeway, in the area Bela Bela and other parts along the N1 had their vehicles damaged as a result of spiking resulting in punctures.

ALSO READ: Armed robbers killed in shootout with police on R59 in Alberton [VIDEO]

“When their vehicles came to a standstill, these motorists would be attacked and robbed of their valuables. In another incident, a victim was shot and died on the scene. The police had been working tirelessly to track and trace these suspects,” said Ledwaba.

Arrests

Ledwaba said information was received that the suspected N1 robbers were arrested by police in Brits and Temba in a combined effort between Bela Bela detectives working jointly with colleagues from North West and Gauteng.

“The (alleged) robbers, after appearing in court in Temba, were brought to Bela Bela police station. An identification parade was held on Thursday and witnesses successfully identified the suspects as those who robbed them.”

Bail

The suspects were subsequently arrested and charged with armed robbery and murder for crimes allegedly committed in June and July.

“The accused appeared in Bela Bela Magistrate Court on Friday 15 November 2024, and their cases were postponed to 09 December 2024, for bail application.”

Alberto Quinton Lucas, Khoza Khumalo, Tsakirai Wedzerai and John Moyo were charged in connection with an armed robbery in Bela Bela in June, while Khoza Khumalo, Brighton Zacheche and John Moyo were charged for a murder and robbery that occurred in July in Bela Bela.

Ledwaba said police investigations are continuing.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for bomb threats at Cape Town government buildings