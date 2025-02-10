South Africa

By Faizel Patel

10 Feb 2025

Operations to rescue trapped illegal miners in Roodepoort to continue [VIDEO]

Rescue operations were deployed to the disused mine in Florida on Saturday after the desperate cries of trapped zama zamas were heard echoing from the shaft.

Rescue operations to rescue trapped illegal miners will continue. Picture: Joburg Emergency Services.

Search and rescue teams have called off their rescue operations to retrieve illegal miners trapped in a disused shaft at the Rand Lease Mineshaft in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

Emergency teams, including City of Joburg’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the South African Police Service (Saps) Search and Rescue Unit, and Mine Rescue Services (MRS), were deployed to the disused mine in Florida on Saturday after the desperate cries of trapped zama zamas were heard echoing from the shaft.

Rescue operations

The Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they halted the rescue operations on Sunday evening due to safety concerns.

“We will be resuming Monday morning to continue with our search and rescue operations in this area.”

City of Joburg Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku on Sunday said the multi-disciplinary team, which includes paramedics, search and rescue specialists, and law enforcement officials, was working tirelessly to locate the trapped miners.

“The operation is complex and challenging, requiring careful planning and coordination to ensure the safety of all involved.

“The team utilises specialised techniques to navigate the hazardous terrain and locate the miners,” he said.

Illegal mining

Illegal mining continues to plague South Africa, draining billions annually from the country’s economy.

Mineral Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe has previously disclosed that South Africa has over 6 000 derelict and ownerless mines.

Therefore, stronger action was needed against these criminal activity, according to Mantashe.

Stilfontein tiger

Meanwhile, North West Acting Police Commissioner, Patrick Asaneng has promised to soon unmask those behind the scourge of illegal mining in South Africa.

In January, James Tshoaeli, known as Tiger, evaded arrest after he resurfaced from an abandoned shaft in Stilfontein during a rescue mission.

While he was reportedly arrested and transported by officers, he was never booked into a station or admitted to a local hospital.

Tiger was among almost 2,000 illegal miners occupying the old Buffelsfontein gold mine when police intensified an operation to clamp down on illicit mining in the area.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

