Trapped illegal miners crying for help at Roodepoort mine shaft, rescue efforts ongoing

Rescue operations are underway at the Rand Lease Mine shaft in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, to save illegal miners trapped underground.

Emergency teams, including City of Joburg’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the South African Police Service (Saps) Search and Rescue Unit, and Mine Rescue Services (MRS), were deployed to the disused mine in Florida on Saturday after the desperate cries of trapped zama zamas were heard echoing from the shaft.

Illegal miners trapped at Roodepoort mine shaft

Speaking at the scene on Sunday, City of Joburg Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku acknowledged the challenges faced in the ongoing search-and-rescue operation at the mine shaft.

Tshwaku explained that Joburg EMS initiated rescue efforts, but were forced to halt at a depth of 15 meters due to low oxygen levels.

“They have been assigned since yesterday and they did some attempts in terms of going to rescue them, but they went to up until 15 meters.

“They felt that there was not enough oxygen as they’re using their oxygen meters and then they’ve activated the mine rescue unit.

“The mine rescue unit have arrived. They are doing their own assessment and then from there they are going to set up the rescue efforts so that those people that are down there can be rescued,” he said.

The MMC also noted that he could hear one of the illegal miners crying out for help.

He highlighted that it is suspected the pulley system used to access the 3x6m hole had broken down.

In a statement, Tshwaku added that the multi-disciplinary team, which includes paramedics, search and rescue specialists, and law enforcement officials, was working tirelessly to locate the trapped miners.

“The operation is complex and challenging, requiring careful planning and coordination to ensure the safety of all involved.

“The team utilises specialised techniques to navigate the hazardous terrain and locate the miners,” the statement reads.

February 9, 2025

Zama zamas rescue mission

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed that the scene has been officially handed over to the Department of Mineral Resources.

“The jurisdiction falls under the Minerals Resources Department. So they are the lead team now because we have already handed over the incident to them.

“They have activated their mine rescue teams who will be the one conducting this search and rescue operation,” he said.

Mulaudzi indicated that Joburg EMS will continue to support the mine rescue teams in their efforts.

“At the end of the day, this is our city. We are still responsible to ensure that effective emergency management services.

“We also have to our local police who are here to ensure that the search and rescue operations proceeds will go swiftly.”

EMS Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi provides a critical update on the ongoing rescue operation linked to illegal mining incidents involving Zama Zamas. Emergency teams are working around the clock to ensure safety and prevent further casualties.



February 9, 2025

According to Mulaudzi, preliminary information suggests that two miners are trapped underground, although this remains unconfirmed.

“We cannot really confirm, but the story which we’re getting that there might be two people who are trapped there and then, in terms of the nationalities, we cannot really confirm whether they are South African or foreign nationals.

“That’s the information which we have because with operations like this, you might be told that there’s two people [but] we find that there’s a lot of people out down there.”

— COJ People's MMC Public Safety (@PublicSafetyMMC) February 9, 2025

Illegal mining continues to plague South Africa, draining billions annually from the country’s economy.

Mineral Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe has previously disclosed that South Africa has over 6 000 derelict and ownerless mines.

Therefore, stronger action was needed against these criminal activity, according to Mantashe.

