Simply the best! Ronwen Williams wins two major CAF Awards!

'This is a wonderful moment for me,' said the Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper.

Ronwen Williams stands with his CAF Goalkeeper of the Year Award at the CAF Awards ceremony in Marrakesh, Morocco on Monday. Picture: BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was named CAF Goalkeeper of the Year and CAF Inter-Club Player of the Year at the Confederation of African Football Awards in Marrakesh, Morocco on Monday night.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Nabi wants a powerful striker for Christmas

Williams’ incredible 2024 was brought to a fitting conclusion at the glittering prize ceremony, as he became the first South African man to ever win the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

When it came down to him, he knew how to save the day! 🧤



Your Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year is 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐰𝐞𝐧 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐬.🥇#CAFAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/1DrDz0rrRq — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 16, 2024

WIlliams – ‘I know this win will inspire millions of South Africans’

“This is a wonderful moment for me. Thank you to CAF for the recognition, I’m very grateful to you guys,” said Williams.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank my support staff, my family for being there for me throughout my career. I want to take this opportunity to thank all the coaches that I’ve worked with throughout my career.

“It wasn’t easy, but you guys pushed me to be the player that I am today. I know this win will inspire millions of South Africans to believe in themselves, to push boundaries, and never forget your dreams are valid.”

Williams beat off stiff competition from Cameroon and Manchester United’s Andre Onana, as well as Nigeria and Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali to lift the award.

The 32 year-old captained Bafana to a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast earlier in the year. He also skippered Bafana as they qualified for the next Africa Cup of Nations, set to be played in Morocco at the end of next year.

ALSO READ: Williams leads raft of SA Nominees for CAF Awards

With Sundowns, Williams reached the semifinals of the Caf Champions League, and won a seventh Betway Premiership title in a row.

Ronza follows the Lion of Judah

He was the second South African in two years to win the Caf Interclub Player of the Year Award, following on from Al Ahly’s Percy Tau, won won the award last year.