Oscar Pistorius: Blade runner might not be able to compete when released

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed that Oscar Pistorius will be released on Friday, 5 January with strict conditions.

With just a day left before Paralympian Oscar Pistorius is released on parole, a legal analyst said he may not be able to put his blades back on and compete in athletics until his full sentence is served.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) on Wednesday confirmed that the blade runner will be released on Friday, 5 January with strict conditions.

With the dawn of the new year, Pistorius will be looking forward to a fresh start in 2024 when he walks out of the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria.

No athletics

However, he will not be allowed to give any interviews, with the Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo saying an elevated public profile linked to Pistorius does not make him different from other inmates nor warrant inconsistent treatment.

Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala told 702 that if Pistorius wanted to return to athletics, he would have to get permission from the parole board.

“If agreed to by the parole board that can happen. However, there might be a problem pertaining to that. This particular process (System of Community Corrections), is geared towards rehabilitation and not any financial advantage that a person would be able to have. You can’t ignore the fact that the person is still a prisoner.

“So, any rights or privileges that cannot be attached to a prisoner in prison can be attached to him. I think that is the principle which the department will then fall back on when it comes to him saying I want to go back to being a full-time athlete,” Zikalala said.

ALSO READ: Oscar Pistorius to be released from prison on Friday with strict conditions

Full sentence

Zikalala said Pistorius may have to serve out his full sentence before he can compete locally or internationally.

“Maybe they will say, in your local games you can participate, but there are strict condition that you need to comply with. But, other than that, you still need to serve your sentence and only after your sentence has been served you can go back to being a full-time athlete.”

The department said Pistorius will be monitored until the expiry date of his sentence in 2029.

The Pretoria High Court in 2014 found Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide after he shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013, opening fire on her while she was standing behind his closed bathroom door.

However, his conviction was changed to murder shortly after he was released on parole the following year.

ALSO READ: A new year, new start and freedom for Oscar Pistorius in 2024