Over 80 teens gave birth on New Year’s Day

The Department of Health has called upon all sectors of society join forces with government and NGOs in addressing teenage pregnancy in SA.

South Africa’s public health facilities recorded 1,448 births on New Year’s Day 2025, including more than 80 teenage mothers. The youngest just 12 years old.

This marks a notable decrease from the 1,703 deliveries recorded last year when 190 teenage births were documented.

Worries that teenage pregnancy may affect school performance

Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale expressed concern about the ongoing challenge of teenage pregnancy, despite the reduction in numbers.

“Teenage pregnancy often leads to irregular school attendance, poor performance and ultimately school dropout, especially for mothers who lack family support structures to take care of the babies when the mothers go to school,” Mohale said.

He emphasised that the Department of Health, in collaboration with the Departments of Social Development and Basic Education, will maintain support for all mothers through existing programs “to ensure their babies survive and thrive.”

Provincial breakdown shows Gauteng leads in New Year births

Gauteng province recorded the highest number of New Year’s Day births with 387 deliveries, comprising 195 boys and 192 girls.

The Eastern Cape followed with 219 births (106 boys and 113 girls), while Limpopo reported 191 newborns (104 boys and 87 girls).

KwaZulu-Natal welcomed 185 babies (72 boys and 113 girls), and Mpumalanga recorded 154 births (78 boys and 76 girls).

The North West province reported 89 deliveries (49 boys and 40 girls), while the Free State documented 85 new births (33 boys and 52 girls).

The Western Cape recorded 101 births (58 boys and 43 girls), and the Northern Cape had the lowest number with 37 deliveries (18 boys and 19 girls).

Christmas Day births highlighted similar concerns

The New Year’s Day statistics follow a pattern of teenage pregnancies observed during the Christmas period.

On December 25, 2024, the country recorded 570 births between midnight and noon.

Among these Christmas Day deliveries were several teenage mothers, including a 13-year-old who gave birth at Seshego Hospital outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

Additionally, three 15-year-olds at Emmaus, Hlabisa, and St Andrews Hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal also became young mothers on Christmas.

A 16-year-old at Klerksdorp/Tshepong Tertiary Hospital in the North West province was also counted.

The Department of Health has called upon all sectors of society, particularly families, to join forces with government and non-governmental organisations in addressing the persistent challenge of teenage pregnancy in South Africa.

