‘Packed cars and makeshift boats’: 164 nabbed at Beitbridge border in the last 24 hours

The BMA noted that some individuals act as scouts, serving as decoys to enable larger groups to cross illegally.

Border authorities have apprehended 164 people attempting to enter South Africa illegally through the Beitbridge border post in just 24 hours. They tried to cross the border using methods ranging from packed cars to makeshift boats on the Limpopo River.

Commissioner Dr. Michael Masiapato led operations throughout the weekend, with the Border Management Authority (BMA) intercepting numerous attempts at unauthorised crossings amid increased holiday season traffic.

Border arrests and interceptions

In one operation witnessed by Newzroom Afrika reporters, authorities arrested 10 people within just five minutes.

Among those intercepted was an individual who admitted to previous illegal crossings, telling authorities: “For me, this is the second time to use this road. So, I don’t know where to run and hide myself. That’s why, when I saw police officers, I just stand, I just stop running. I don’t know where I was supposed to go and hide myself.”

ALSO READ: Hundreds arrested at Lebombo for illegally attempting to cross SA-Mozambique border

Legitimate border traffic

Meanwhile, legitimate border crossings have reached their second peak of the holiday season.

The BMA organised the Beitbridge border post into zones to efficiently process both pedestrian travellers crossing the bridge between the two nations and those arriving by bus.

Travellers had to bear the scorching heat, with some arriving early in the morning to be processed.

Many legitimate travellers reported crossing the border for New Year’s shopping, carrying items including school uniforms, snacks, food, diapers, and other basic necessities.

The border post is experiencing high volumes as people return to South Africa for work as the festive season comes to an end.

ALSO READ: BMA reports decline in illegal crossings at Beitbridge after drone deployment

Decoy antics

However, the BMA noted that some individuals act as scouts, serving as decoys to enable larger groups to cross illegally.

In one instance, after intercepting a scout, authorities discovered a group of nine people hiding in shrubs, attempting to transport items as large as a double-door refrigerator through the difficult terrain between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Ongoing enforcement

“We will give a detailed report through a press conference when we conclude the Festive season operations,” the BMA said on its X account.

The authority added that it “just needs funding to do more”.

The current operations are expected to continue until 15 January, with authorities maintaining vigilance against illegal crossings while managing the high volume of legitimate border traffic.

All 164 individuals intercepted during the 24-hour period were deported back to Zimbabwe.

NOW READ: Foreign national nabbed after trying to smuggle R2m BMW into Zimbabwe