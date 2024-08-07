Panga-wielding Pastor Mboro among four others to appear in Palmridge court

Pastor Mboro's Incredible Happenings Church was torched allegedly by high school children – following his storming of a local primary school

Five suspects linked to the storming of a Katlehong primary school by self-proclaimed prophet Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng are expected to appear in the Palmridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The men were arrested after a video of Motoseneng wielding a machete at teacher and community members at the Matsediso Primary School in Ekurhuleni went viral.

Arrests

In the video, Pastor Mboro was seen swinging a panga wildly in the direction of staff, as the men exited the school with two children believed to be his grandchildren.

The incident is believed to have stemmed from a custody battle between the families of the two children removed from the school.

Police said the men face several charges related to the incident.

The arrest of the five suspects on Tuesday came hours after Mboro’s tented Incredible Happenings Church in Katlehong was set alight by a group of disgruntled community members.

Community members, mostly children in school uniform, were seen trashing the insides of the Incredible Happenings Ministries tent, while others set its panels alight.

Mboro behaviour condemned

Meanwhile, the South African National Christian Forum (SANCF) has distanced itself from what it called the “criminal behavior” of Pastor Mboro.

Bishop Mashashane has also condemned the incident.

“We will never defend nor promote such behaviour by a religious leader. It is for this reason that we promote churches to have an independent regulatory body to discipline such behaviour and arrogance in the sector.

“In the same way, we condemn the action of burning Paseka’s church as nobody is to take a law into own hands. It is unfortunate to see church leader responding to whatever dispute violently, especially in front of the little kids, this should be dealt with harshly. We would like to apologize to the entire country for this shameful behaviour,” Mashashane said.

Who is Pastor Mboro

Pastor Mboro, a South African pastor, prophet, and televangelist, also known as Prophet PFP Motsoeneng has thousands of followers across South Africa.

He has claimed to perform miracles such as healing people during sermons and delivering a fish from the womb of a pregnant woman.

Pastor Mboro’s luxurious lifestyle includes high-end vehicles such as a Bentley and a BMW i8 sports car – valued at around R2 million, which has drawn considerable attention and criticism.

Miracles?

Mboro’s teachings include controversial claims of miracles including raising the dead and curing HIV Aid and provocative statements.

In one sermon he described heaven in a way that many criticised and found blasphemous.

“I saw heaven and it is a surprise. Jesus, for example, has a beautiful Xhosa wife. She is young, hot, and extremely attractive,” he claimed.

Additional reporting by Kyle Zeeman and Jarryd Westerdale

