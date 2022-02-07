Intelligence inspector-general job interviews to get underway before Parly committee

Getrude Makhafola

Parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence will on Tuesday interview the ten shortlisted candidates for Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI), a watchdog role for spy services in the country.

The inspector-general monitors intelligence activities of the State Security Agency (SSA) and other intelligence services of South African Police Services (Saps) and the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

Candidates applied for the post when it was advertised in 2021.

Setlhomamaru Dintwe is the current IGI incumbent, whose term ends next month. Dintwe was appointed in 2017 and is also standing for re-appointment along with the nine others.

The list include Frank Chikane, who served as the director-general in the Presidency under former president Thabo Mbeki.

Last year, Dintwe testified before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, detailing the corrupt activities and nepotism that marred the SSA over the years.

He testified how the spy agency became a cash cow for agents and resembled an employment agency for the politically connected.

Dintwe told the commission that Cabinet members, police minister Bheki Cele, former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Ayanda Dlodlo, the former state security minister, didn’t want him to give testimony, and went as far as asking President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend him for “incompetence.”

Corruption Watch head of stakeholder relations and campaigns Kavisha Pillay said her organisation wrote to the standing committee in 2021 urging the MPs to uphold transparency and publish shortlisted candidates’ CVs on Parliament’s website.

“We also argued that there is no rational reason for the appointment process to be conducted privately, and that the interviews and deliberations on this appointment must remain open and accessible to the public, insofar as sensitive information will not be exposed,” Pillay said in a statement.

The IGI position requires a person with a record of ethical conduct and acting independently, and whose integrity is beyond reproach.

“Over the years, South Africa’s intelligence services have been marred by allegations of corruption and maladministration. This has further reduced the trust of South Africans in the ability of intelligence services to contribute to their collective protection, safety and security.”

The CVs of the ten individuals vying for the post are available on Parliament website.

The candidates are:

The former head of the SSA’s domestic branch, Mahlodi Sam Muofhe and Nakampe Michael Masiapato withdrew candidacy in December 2021.

