Mapisa-Nqakula still ‘consulting’ on no confidence motions against Ramaphosa, Cabinet

Citizen Reporter

Discussions on the motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet are at “an advanced stage”, as per National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Mapisa-Nqakula informed MPs about the motions tabled by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) during the National Assembly Programming Committee on Thursday morning.

The Speaker said she would provide the dates on when the motions will be heard at the committee’s meeting next week.

“I would like to indicate that discussions are at an advanced stage. I am consulting on the matter and next week I will be giving you a date on which these two matters will be attended to.” she said.

ATM and DA motions

Two weeks ago, Mapisa-Nqakula rejected the ATM’s request to hold a secret ballot regarding its motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

The ATM had resubmitted their motion of no confidence application to Parliament following a ruling delivered by the Supreme Court of Apperl (SCA) in December 2021.

The party had been granted leave to appeal the Western Cape High Court’s judgement in the SCA.

The High Court previously ruled in favour of former National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, who did not grant the ATM’s request to hold the no-confidence motion by way of a secret ballot.

The ATM then sought to have Modise’s decision reviewed and set aside.

ALSO READ: Open ballot for Ramaphosa no-confidence vote ‘defies logic’, says ATM president

However, the SCA found that Modise misunderstood her discretion on the secret ballot.

In its judgement, the appellate court ordered the ATM’s request be resubmitted to the new Speaker of the National Assembly for reconsideration.

Ramaphosa’s leadership questioned

The motion targeted Ramaphosa’s leadership over the sealing of his bank statements related to his 2017 campaign for the ANC presidency, among other things.

Meanwhile, Mapisa-Nqakula at the time also confirmed the receipt of vote of no confidence tabled by the DA.

During the State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate at the Cape Town City Hall last month, DA leader John Steenhuisen announced he had lodged a motion of no-confidence against Ramaphosa’s entire Cabinet.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe and Narissa Subramoney