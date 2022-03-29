DA to protest outside Parliament in support of Steenhuizen’s no-confidence motion in ministers

Faizel Patel

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it will protest outside the gates of Parliament on Wednesday in support of its leader John Steenhuisen’s Motion of No Confidence (MONC) in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

Parliament is set to vote on the motion tabled by the DA on 14 February after Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) which the party said failed to address his Ministers’ infractions, ineptitude and lack of interest in performing the jobs.

On Monday, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declined a request by Steenhuisen, that MPs be refused from participating and voting on the motion of no confidence in the Cabinet, excluding Ramaphosa.

Steenhuisen indicated that there would be a conflict of interest if Cabinet Members were allowed to participate in the motion that seeks to remove them from office.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the constitution requires Ministers to account, participate, and vote in matters of the Assembly that may impact their political offices directly.

She said section 102(1) of the constitution further provides that the motion is passed by the Assembly if supported by the majority of its 400 members.

“I am of the view that if the drafters of the constitution had intended to exclude the participation and voting by Cabinet Members, with the exception of those mentioned on a motion moved under either Section 102 (1) or (2), they would have been explicit in that intention.”

The DA said it believes South Africans deserve a competent Cabinet that has their best interest at heart.

“Not Ministers that place their ties with corrupt cronies and cadres above their responsibility to the country. We invite members of the public to join our picket in support of the MONC and show their disdain for these callous Ministers who only serve their own interest. Every single member of President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet should be fired, and many should be criminally charged.”

Steenhuisen said the voting process must be fair and accurate.

