‘Insulting the nation’: Zizi Kodwa condemns DA’s burning flag ad

Minister Zizi Kodwa said the DA's advert depicting a burning South African flag had potential to 'sow division'.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa slammed the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) controversial advert involving the burning of the national flag.

The party’s election advert showed the flag as “a symbolic representation of the future that awaits South Africa if people do not vote for the DA”, party leader John Steenhuisen explained at the launch of the advert.

‘Shows disrespect and disloyalty’

This drew criticism from many, including former public protector Thuli Madonsela, who said while she understood the DA’s intentions in the image, she thought it was ill-advised.

“Seems to show disrespect and disloyalty to the flag, which to many of us is more than a flag but a symbol of triumph against apartheid. In some countries it’s even a crime to burn the flag,” said Madonsela.

“I fully understand the intention but there could have been other metaphoric symbols to communicate the message. I just can’t help a nagging feeling that the designer of the campaign may be harbouring unconscious rage against our flag and what it symbolises.”

Kodwa says DA ad ‘sows division’

Kodwa slammed the advert on Monday, saying if had potential to “sow division and hysteria in our nation”.

“On a night in which we celebrated 30 years of sporting excellence at the South African Sport Awards, with athletes who have raised our flag high, the Democratic Alliance decided to offend and insult the nation by showing a political advertisement depicting the burning of our national flag,” he said.

“The South African flag represents our nationhood. It represents the coming together of our people. The South African flag symbolises unity in our diversity and represents the hopes and aspirations of our nation.

“As custodian of all national symbols, which include the South African flag, I strongly condemn the Democratic Alliance advertisement which depicts the burning of the South African flag.”

He said the advert offends the gains the country has made as a free and non-racial democracy, as well as the efforts of those who fought for this freedom.

“It offends all South Africans who proudly raise our country’s flag sky high and appreciate its representation as the flag of a free, democratic and non-racial nation.

“I shudder to think what other South African compatriots such as Helen Suzman, Zack de Beer, and Van Zyl Slabbert would say about this act of desperation and recklessness demonstrated by the current ahistorical and unpatriotic leaders of DA,” he added.

Kodwa said those who choose to use the flag to divide the country will not succeed.

“The South African flag will not be used as an instrument to sow division and hysteria in our nation.

“In the 30 years of South African democracy and freedom, it has been evident time and time again that our flag is a unifier and an integral component in the building our nation.”

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde.