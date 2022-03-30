DA’s motion of no confidence against Cabinet fails

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet has failed, after the Democratic Alliance (DA) could not get at least 201 votes for it to be passed.

Although the motion was supported by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Freedom Front Plus, ACDP and UDM, the IFP, GOOD and Al Jama-ah were against it.

231 MPs voted against the motion of no confidence in Cabinet, while 131 voted for the motion and one MP abstained.

This comes after the DA last month tabled a motion of no-confidence against the entire Cabinet, giving Ramaphosa “a chance to rewrite his presidency” by allowing the DA to help him fire his Cabinet.

“If it’s not possible for President Ramaphosa to hold his Executive accountable, then we’ll take that burden off his hands and let Parliament fire them,” said Steenhuisen at the time.

“Fire this Cabinet and replace it with a slimmed down, fit-for-purpose Cabinet.”

In her argument for the motion of no confidence, DA’s Siviwe Gwarube said the ANC would be remembered for turning against its own people.

The National Freedom Party argued that although not every department was functioning properly, the problems were all over the country.

“Some of us do things better than others, but what we should be doing is learn from each other. How many political parties can stand up here and tell us they have not benefitted illegally to sustain their lives?”

Cope’s Willie Madisha slammed the bloated Cabinet and salaries that are paid to the “incompetent” ministers.

“Some of them are even involved in corrupt activities. It is unfortunate that some of them are involved in maladministration and some of them stole Covid-19 resources.”

He called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reduce the bloated Cabinet, which he said was bigger than that of many rich countries.

Al Jama-ah said the motion was nothing but a grandstanding stunt.

“Al Jama-ah will vote against this motion. We will not support a motion sponsored by those who want white rule to return.”

GOOD party’s Brett Herron said it was the voters’ job to fire Cabinet, not opposition parties.

“Here, when minority parties can’t convince the majority of people to vote for them in elections they seek alternative means to influence the composition of the executive. The President chooses his Cabinet. If he keeps those who are guilty of corruption or incompetence then voters will know what to do in 2024,” said Herron.

“For it is the voters, in a democracy, who hold the ultimate power and must live with the consequences of their decisions.”