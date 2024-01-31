‘Politically motivated’- EFF slams ‘draconian decision’ to suspend leaders from parliament

Julius Malema and five other party members from the EFF are among the senior members who will not be able to attend Sona 2024.

EFF members being removed from the Cape Town City Hall by the presidential task force and Parliament’s officials as President Cyril Ramaphosa attempted to deliver his State of the Nation Address on 9 February 2023. Picture by Esa Alexander/AFP

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said the Western Cape High Court’s decision to dismiss the party’s application to suspend disciplinary sanctions against six members who disrupted the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in 2023 underscores the suppressive nature of the executive’s attempts to stifle accountability and silence those who hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable.

The Western Cape high court on Tuesday upheld the sanctions meted out on EFF leader Julius Malema and five other party members after they were found guilty of contempt of Parliament.

They were slapped with a sanction of suspension without pay for February.

No Sona for EFF

Floyd Shivambu, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Marshall Dlamini, Vuyani Pambo and Sinawo Thambo are among the senior members who will not be able to attend, the result of their storming the stage at Sona 2023.

EFF spokesperson Thambo said the party had noted the court’s decision to strike off the party’s application.

“The partisan and draconian decision to suspend [Julius Malema, Shivambu, Dlamini, Thambo, Pambo, and Ndlozi] for contempt of Parliament, is clearly politically motivated and aims to intimidate those who seek to hold the government accountable.

“The timing of this suspension, specifically choosing February 2024 to exclude our members from the upcoming Sona, is particularly nefarious. This move appears to be a calculated attempt to ensure that Ramaphosa can deliver his final Sona without facing scrutiny from the EFF,” Thambo said.

Vindictive measures

The EFF said it is evident that the ANC-led government is resorting to “vindictive measures to silence opposition voices and evade accountability for their failures”.

“Despite these unjust actions, we want to assure the public that all EFF members of Parliament who attend the Sona will continue to hold Ramaphosa accountable for his failures.”

The red berets added its members who are not suspended will continue to hold Ramaphosa accountable during the Sona.

