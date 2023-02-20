Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
20 Feb 2023
20 Feb 2023
6:01 am
Parliament

‘Stats do not lie’: Experts slam ‘delusional’ Ramaphosa’s confidence

Sona reply gets flack: political analysts slammed Ramaphosa's confidence regarding South Africa's progress over the past five years.

President Ramaphosa delivers his speech during the 2023 State of the Nation Address (Sone) on February 9, 2023. Photo: AFP/POOL/Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa is being delusional if he believes South Africa made great strides over the past five years, experts said following the president’s reply to the State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate. On Thursday, Ramaphosa replied to parliamentary critics. Sona: Debate remarks SA's (supposed) progress “We must reflect on the progress we have made. Nobody can deny the distance we have come over the past five years,” Ramapphosa said. However, various experts and consultants from different industries disagreed and said “statistics do not lie”. ALSO READ: EFF snub Ramaphosa’s response to Sona debate Ramaphosa is 'delusional' Political analyst...

