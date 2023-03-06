Kgosientso Ramokgopa appointed as electricity minister

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed head of infrastructure in the presidency Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as electricity minister.

Ramaphosa announced during his State of the Nation Adress (Sona) last month that he would appoint a minister of electricity to specifically deal with the energy crisis that has gripped South Africa.

At the time, Ramaphosa said the electricity minister would “assume full responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including the work of the National Energy Crisis Committee”.

ALSO READ: Eskom turns 100: Will it die or survive?

“The Minister will focus full-time and work with the Eskom board and management on ending load shedding and ensuring that the Energy Action Plan is implemented without delay,” said Ramaphosa.

Last month, DA Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration Leon Schreiber estimated that the electricity minister would likely cost taxpayers an extra R37.24 million.

The minister will be expected to coordinate different departments and work with Eskom, said Ramaphosa.

Certain powers and functions will be transferred to the appointed minister to properly carry out the duties in the new position, said Ramaphosa.

“This minister will remain in office for as long as we are able to resolve the power crisis.”

Electricity minister to ‘dramatically’ reduce load shedding

Ramaphosa said the appointment of the electricity minister would help “dramatically” reduce the severity of load shedding in the coming months and ultimately end load shedding altogether.

“We know that without a reliable supply of electricity, businesses cannot grow, assembly lines cannot run, crops cannot be irrigated and basic services are interrupted,” he said.

ALSO READ: ANC’s planned Eskom State of Disaster could drive SA to total financial collapse

“Load shedding means that households and supermarkets are unable to keep food fresh, water supply is often disrupted, traffic lights do not work, streets are not lit at night.

“Without a reliable supply of electricity our efforts to grow an inclusive economy that creates jobs and reduces poverty will not succeed.

“We are therefore focused on those actions that will make a meaningful difference now, that will enable real progress within the next year and that will lay a foundation for a sustained recovery into the future.”

ALSO READ: ‘Declaring Eskom crisis a national state of disaster will reduce load shedding’ – DA