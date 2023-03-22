Malema accuses Mapisa-Nqakula of protecting Ramaphosa

Stephen Tau

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will be remembered as an instrument for corruption, violence and the descent of Parliament, according to leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema.

He was debating the motion of no confidence against the Speaker on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: EFF want secret ballot for motion of no confidence against Mapisa-Nqakula

“As the EFF, we table this motion of no confidence in the Speaker, because under her – the gains of our democracy are being reversed at a rapid rate.

“She has no shame, that women were sexually assaulted under her watch as a female Speaker… Mapisa-Nqakula is a mistake of history, and a step backwards for women leadership in this country,” said Malema.

He said Mapisa-Nqakula has degenerated Parliament into a place of violence, censorship and an arena where the Constitution is disrespected and violated.

Malema further accused the Speaker of having a predetermined agenda of protecting President Cyril Ramaphosa from all scrutiny, at all costs.

“It is this Speaker, who denied a secret ballot vote on the establishment of the Section 89 Committee into Phala Phala Farm, despite members being threatened with removal by the ruling party should they decide to vote with their conscience.

“She is happy when we leave these chambers in the hands of men who are unashamed to violate women Members of Parliament (MPs), touch our private parts and harass us such that we end up in hospital seeking medical treatment,” he said.

Malema said whenever Ramaphosa is being held accountable, the Speaker chooses violence.

Meanwhile, Malema also used the opportunity to take a swipe at the African National Congress’ (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and others who described the EFF-led shutdown on Monday as a flop.

ALSO READ: ‘EFF-led shutdown was the most threatening feat to SA’ – Mbalula