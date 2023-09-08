Mapisa-Nqakula rejects calls for secret ballot on Mkhwebane vote

Mkhwebane was found guilty on four charges of misconduct and incompetence following an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) have been dealt a blow after National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declined the parties’ calls for a secret ballot vote on the impeachment of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, saying the environment was not toxic as alleged by the two parties.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and ATM leader Vuyo Zungula wrote to Mapisa-Nqakula this week calling for a secret ballot vote.

All eyes will be on the parliamentary sitting in the Cape Town City Hall on 11 September.

The Section 194 Committee recently adopted a final report, which recommended Mkhwebane’s removal from office.

The suspended public protector had been found guilty on all four charges of misconduct and incompetence following an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The Section 194 report is now pending final approval from the National Assembly.

ALSO READ: Carl Niehaus calls on ANC MPs to vote against impeachment of Mkhwebane

Secret ballot declined

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Mapisa-Nqakula has informed the ATM and UDM of her decision.

“The speaker has taken into account the established law that empowers her to determine the voting procedure when no specific method is prescribed by the Constitution or rules.”

“Furthermore, the speaker has considered the prevailing atmosphere in the assembly and South Africa, finding that it is not toxic or highly charged to warrant a secret ballot. The robustness of the proceedings and the manner in which opposing views have been openly canvassed both by members and the public is seen as indicative of a healthy democracy,” said Mothapo.

He said Mapisa-Nqakula also considered the argument that party discipline might influence members’ votes.

“The speaker noted that this does not preclude members from voting with their conscience. The speaker has found no reason to believe that any member will be bribed or exposed to corrupt activities in relation to the vote or that there were any safety concerns which may necessitate a secret ballot.”

Voting with conscience

Mothapo added that Mapisa-Nqakula also noted that there is a basis in law to delay the debate and vote on the report “which, in terms of parliamentary rules, has to be scheduled with due urgency.”

“Therefore, in light of these considerations, the speaker has indicated that she cannot accede to the request for a secret ballot voting procedure. The sitting will proceed as agreed on 11 September 2023,” said Mothapo.

On Thursday, Busisiwe Mkhwebane suffered yet another blow.

This after African National Congress (ANC) MP Qubudile Dyantyi and chief whip Pemmy Majodina, accused of bribing Mkhwebane’s husband David Skosana, were cleared by Parliament’s Ethics Committee on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Carl Niehaus, the founder of the African Radical Economic Transformation, has called on ANC MPs to vote against the impeachment of Mkhwebane.

Niehaus also announced his intention to stage a picket outside Parliament on 11 September.

“We will not allow evil to prevail, we will fight and stand up. If we need to be bashed up in front of that Parliament, hit with batons, humiliated, so be it. But let us stand up for the future of our country,” Niehaus said.

ALSO READ: Parliament’s ethics committee clears Dyantyi, Majodina of Mkhwebane bribery claims