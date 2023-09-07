Carl Niehaus calls on ANC MPs to vote against impeachment of Mkhwebane

The Section 194 Committee recently adopted a final report which recommended Mkhwebane’s removal from office.

Carl Niehaus, the founder of the African Radical Economic Transformation has called on African National Congress (ANC) MPs to vote against the impeachment of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during next week’s parliamentary sitting.

The Section 194 Committee recently adopted a final report which recommended Mkhwebane’s removal from office.

Mkhwebane was found guilty on all four charges of misconduct and incompetence following an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The Section 194 report is now pending final approval from the National Assembly, which is set to debate and vote on the matter at the Cape Town City Hall on 11 September.

Vote with conscience

During his #InMyCtosshairs X Space on Wednesday night, Niehaus called on ANC MP’s to vote with their conscience next week.

“To all members of parliament especially to those comrades in the ANC who say that they are progressive who still sometimes want to carry the badge of being for radical economic transformation, you face a critical, seminal, watershed moment on Monday. Are you going to buckle under and be intimidated by someone as weak as Fikile Mbalula?”

“Now is the time for you to take a stand. If you fail, the shame will follow you for the rest of you life right into your graves,” Niehaus said.

Picket

Niehaus has also announced his intention to stage a picket outside Parliament on September 11th.

“We will not allow evil to prevail, we will fight and standup. If we need to be bashed up in front of that Parliament, hit with batons, humiliated so be it. But let us strand up for the future of our country.”

Meanwhile, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) who was also part of Niehaus’ X Space, is calling for a secret ballot vote on whether to remove Mkhwebane.

In a letter, ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said his party was of the view that the Section 194 process already had a “politically predetermined outcome” from the inquiry’s inception.

