Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
3 minute read
20 Oct 2022
9:38 pm
Parliament

People ‘should definitely be worried’ about Electoral Amendment Bill – analysts

'It consolidates political power, once again, in the hands of political parties under the guise of making it inclusive of independent candidates.'

Special voting taking place Edenglen Primary school, 31 November 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Voters are not going to be able to choose the president, or even someone to represent their local interests, because parliament has shot down a Bill which might have provided for “ground-breaking change in the electoral system”. One of the original drafters of the Electoral Amendment Bill, Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane, said the intention was to have direct elections via a constituency model, rather than the “party list” proportional representation system which had been in operation since 1994 and through which parliamentary seats are allocated in proportion to the total number of votes won. Maimane said...

