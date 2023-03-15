Getrude Makhafola
15 Mar 2023
3:25 pm
Parliament

Ramaphosa accused of ‘dirty games’ as wrangling over SABC board continues

Most MPs opted for the 12 names, except ANC MPs who wanted further discussions.

Parliament's communications committee chaired by Boyce Maneli dithered over SABC board list. Photo: Randfontein Herald
Parliament communications committee chairperson Boyce Maneli. Photo: Randfontein Herald.
The SABC board saga continues unabated after MPs failed to agree on what to do with the 15 candidates following President Cyril Ramaphosa's questioning of the legality of their processes. Members of the communications portfolio committee met on Tuesday night to resolve Ramaphosa's concerns and decide on the final list for the long overdue SABC board appointments. Parliament's senior legal advisor Advocate Frankie Jenkins threw the spanner in the works when he told MPs that the Broadcasting Act does not make provision for 15 candidates, but 12 for the president to finally appoint. Bad legal advice? Committee chairperson, ANC MP...

