13 Mar 2023
5:40 pm
Courts

Ramaphosa blames Parliament for ‘unlawful’ SABC board processes

Ramaphosa has thrown parliament under the bus, saying legal opinions he obtained showed illegal decisions on SABC board by Parliament.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Parliament acted unlawfully in its SABC board 15 candidates aftermath. Photo: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa argues that the Constitutional Court challenge over delayed SABC board appointments is baseless. Photo: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has thrown Parliament under the bus over the continued drama surrounding SABC board candidates, telling the Constitutional Court that he could not make appointments on the basis of an "unlawful decision" emanating from Parliament's 15-candidate list sent to him last year. The president filed his answering affidavit to the apex court in the legal challenge launched by interest groups Media Monitoring SA (MMA) and the SOS Coalition. The two organisations want the Constitutional Court to force Ramaphosa to appoint the board. The public broadcaster has been without a board of directors for five months. Delays 'beyond my...

