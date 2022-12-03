PICS: Five injured after car crashes into convenience store

Citizen Reporter

Five people have been injured after a car crashed straight through the façade of a Durban convenience store on Saturday morning.

According to Arrive Alive, the accident took place at approximately 7:30, at a petrol station near the Pavilion Centre in Westville.

Paramedics arrived on scene to find that four employees of the petrol station, as well as the driver of the vehicle had sustained numerous injuries, ranging from moderate to serious. The car had come to a standstill against the fridges at the back of the shop.

See the pictures below:

The injured were stabilised on the scene and then transported to a nearby hospital.

The exact cause of the accident is unclear, but police are investigating.