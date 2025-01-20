ANC’s Gauteng and KZN ‘reconfiguration’ may not bring back its glory days

The reconfiguration means that new people could be appointed to the top five leadership positions in the provinces.

A flag of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021, during South Africa’s local elections. Picture: Rodger Bosch / AFP

As the African National Congress (ANC) announces a “reconfiguration” of its leadership structures in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, an expert has warned it may not guarantee success.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Monday formally announced the decision taken by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The NEC met in Boksburg over the weekend to decide what to do about its two underperforming provincial executive committees (PECs). On the table were proposals to dissolve the two PECs and start anew, provide additional reinforcements, or maintain the existing provincial leadership structures.

The reconfiguration means new people may be appointed to the top five leadership positions in the two provinces.

Back to its former glory?

A political analyst from the University of South Africa (Unisa), Sanet Solomon, said despite the ANC’s interventions in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, it is going to be difficult for the party in those provinces to get back to their former “glory”.

“It is unlikely that the ANC in Gauteng and KZN would ever regain their former glory as the dynamics in these provinces have changed indefinitely,” Solomon said.

She said Gauteng residents now have a broader spectrum of political options to choose from and, given the ANC’s past inefficiency in the province, “it is unlikely that they would be getting a majority of support in the coming years”.

Dire situation in KZN

Solomon said the situation was even worse in KwaZulu-Natal because there are no notable leaders that can help the party navigate the current political challenges in that province.

“Moreover, those present in the province lack the ability to adapt to the contextual issues in the province and build lasting relationships with traditional leaders and local communities which ultimately influence the decision-making process in the province.”

Additional reporting by Eric Mthobeli Naki, Clive Ndou, and Molefe Seeletsa