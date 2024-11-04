Mark Lifman: Two men reportedly in custody in connection with George shooting

Reports indicate that that authorities tracked the suspected getaway car, before carrying out an arrest several hours after the shooting.

Mark Lifman at the Western Cape High Court on 21 October 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Police have reportedly detained two men in connection with a Sunday morning shooting in George that killed underworld figure Mike Lifman.

According to media reports, two suspects were tracked to a location near Uniondale outside Knysna several hours after the incident.

The pair were allegedly driving a white VW polo described by witnesses as being the getaway car of the gunmen.

Details not confirmed by police

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut told The Citizen he was not in a position to confirm any details but that police would be compiling a statement in due course.

Police on Sunday confirmed the death of a 57-year-old man, believed to be Lifman, who had been shot at the Garden Route Mall at roughly 11.30am.

“The circumstances of the incident are now the subject of a police investigation, and more information cannot be disclosed at this stage,” stated Traut on Sunday.

“The identity of the victim is yet to be released by police,” he concluded.

Lifman was due in court in Cape Town on Monday for the resumption of the Brian Wainstein murder trial, which has since been postponed until next week.

The Cape Town businessman has been linked to an intricate organised crime network and has previously been arrested on charges of extortion, fraud and money laundering, among others

This is a developing story.

