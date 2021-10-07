ANC to approach SAHRC over controversial DA election posters

Siyanda Ndlovu

The African National Congress (ANC) will approach the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in a quest to have the Democratic Alliance (DA) probed over its controversial election posters in Phoenix, north of Durban.

This was revealed on Thursday by the ANC’s deputy secretay-general Jessie Duarte during an election campaign visit in the area.

Duarte said the ANC was also looking to draw the IEC into the matter to look at whether the DA did/not infringe any of the electoral commission regulations and rules.

“We think what the DA did and the DA poster is way beyond disgusting,” Duarte told journalists.

“For us this poster is unacceptable, and we are formally launching a complaint with the human rights commission.

“This is something that needs to be interrogated by the human rights commission. It needs to be understood, whether it is appropriate for any political party within South Africa to be promoting racism and to be promoting criminality.”

The DA has since backed down on the posters after party leader John Steenhuisen on Wednesday said they were not going to apologise.

DA KZN chairperson Dean Macpherson changed the tune on Thursday and said that the posters were unsanctioned by Steenhuisen, party structures and the campaign leadership.

He said they were in the process of taking them down.

“In my sincere effort to honour the bravery and heroism of law-abiding citizens who were left to fend for themselves during the July riots and insurrections, the posters have regretfully caused hurt to some people. I am deeply sorry and apologise for this,” Macpherson said.