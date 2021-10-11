Politics

Ramaphosa declares election day a public holiday

Employers are urged to make provision for employees to be able to go and cast their votes.

Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the local government election day 01 November a public holiday.

This was announced by the Presidency in a statement.

It said that this was done in line with Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act of 1994.

“The date for local government elections – as a public holiday throughout the country,” reads the statement.

“The President calls on all registered voters to use the opportunity of the public holiday to exercise their democratic right and civic duty by voting in this election that empowers citizens to elect new leadership and influence service delivery where they live.

ALSO READ: ANC must humble itself and own failures at local government, says analyst

“Voters are reminded as well that they will only be able to cast their votes at the polling stations in wards where they are registered.”

It said that, should voters be required to travel, they will not be able to transfer their votes to voting stations away from their designated wards.

“The President urges voters to ensure that they adhere to the Covid-19 health regulations as they exercise their vote.”

Ramaphosa also urged employers to make provision for employees to be able to go and cast their votes.

