Ekurhuleni name changes criticised for recognising only one party

Just in time for the local government elections, the ANC-led coalition in Ekurhuleni has announced the renaming of44 geographical landmarks and streets in the Ekurhuleni metro on the East Rand. The process has been under way for two years and has just concluded. Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said: “The overarching objective of the ANC is to build a national democratic society that recognises and celebrates the heroes and heroines of South Africa who embody the ideals of social justice and equality.” The name changes included the renaming of the Gillooly Interchange (N12) to George Bizos Interchange, Van Buuren (N3) to...

Just in time for the local government elections, the ANC-led coalition in Ekurhuleni has announced the renaming of

44 geographical landmarks and streets in the Ekurhuleni metro on the East Rand.

The process has been under way for two years and has just concluded.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said: “The overarching objective of the ANC is to build a national democratic society that recognises and celebrates the heroes and heroines of South Africa who embody the ideals of social justice and equality.”

The name changes included the renaming of the Gillooly Interchange (N12) to George Bizos Interchange, Van Buuren (N3) to Thabo Mbeki Road, Ollifantsfontein (R562) to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive, Alberton (N12/

N17) to Chris Hani Road and Kliprivier R550 to Sam Ntuli Road.

Masina defended the process and the expense, remarking: “Critics may accuse the city of wasting public funds with name changes.

“However, we believe, with great conviction, that future generations of South Africans must grow up in an inclusive environment that celebrates the best of humanity and recognises personal sacrifice in the name of justice.”

Masina specifically cited the name of the late Sam Ntuli, a prominent Ekurhuleni community leader who was involved in brokering peace between the Inkatha Freedom Party and other parties in Thokoza during the politically turbulent 1980s.

However, provincial secretary and Inkatha Freedom Party councillor in Ekurhuleni, Alco Ngobese, said they did not mind the name changes, “but we would have preferred service delivery”.

“We have 119 informal settlements with no water or sanitation in those settlements. We’ve also got hostels and the living conditions in there are unacceptable,” Ngobese said.

He said they would appreciate it if the name changes included other political parties as well, not just one party.

“Because we have our own heroes and heroines that fought in the struggle,” he said.

Ngobese said recognising only one party was not necessarily the right thing to do at the expense of of taxpayers in Ekurhuleni.

“Instead of changing people’s lives, we are changing street names. Remember we are voted into positions by the people, not by the streets,” he said.

Alana Bailey, head of cultural affairs for AfriForum, said it was tragic that name changes were allegedly used to include people, but then alienated others in the process.

In the past decade, many new residential areas have been developed, but usually no effort is made to recognise struggle heroes in the process.

“Instead, these cumbersome and expensive changes are made with great fanfare – often also in the run-up to elections,” Bailey said.

Ethan Creigh-Biggs, a Benoni resident, said the name changes were a waste of money.

“They spend so much money renaming the streets that are falling apart,” he said.

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said most South Africans were not fazed by the name changes.

“Maybe the name of Winnie [Madikazela-Mandela], because she was somewhat infamous, would be the exception.” Tania Campbell, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader in Ekurhuleni, said the ANC and coalition-led Ekurhuleni pushed for

the name changes while service delivery was at an all-time low.

“As the DA, we rejected the name changes, as we believe the city should use this opportunity to restore roads and collapsing infrastructure.”

– marizkac@citizen.co.za