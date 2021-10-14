Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
14 Oct 2021
5:30 am
Politics

Ekurhuleni name changes criticised for recognising only one party

Marizka Coetzer

Provincial secretary and Inkatha Freedom Party councillor in Ekurhuleni, Alco Ngobese, said they did not mind the name changes, 'but we would have preferred service delivery'.

Picture: City of Ekurhuleni
Just in time for the local government elections, the ANC-led coalition in Ekurhuleni has announced the renaming of44 geographical landmarks and streets in the Ekurhuleni metro on the East Rand. The process has been under way for two years and has just concluded. Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said: “The overarching objective of the ANC is to build a national democratic society that recognises and celebrates the heroes and heroines of South Africa who embody the ideals of social justice and equality.” The name changes included the renaming of the Gillooly Interchange (N12) to George Bizos Interchange, Van Buuren (N3) to...

