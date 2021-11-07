Coalition talks: Busy Sunday ahead for ANC and DA

Cheryl Kahla

Now that the local government elections are done and the African National Congress (ANC) secured less than 50% support, political parties are set to discuss coalitions.

Coalition talks on Sunday

ANC, DA, IFP

The ANC, and Democratic Alliance (DA), and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) will hold their separate coalition discussions today:

The ANC will be holding its National Working Committee

The DA will hold a special sitting of it s Federal Executive

The IFP will announce their negotion demands today as well

Let’s not forget about ActionSA. The party has garnered 16.08% of the vote in the metro, ahead of the EFF at 10.59% and Freedom Front Plus with 1.73%.

ANC-ActionSA coalition off the cards

Mashaba said he has absolutely no intention to enter into a coalition agreement with the ruling party. He said it’s “completely impossible”, and added:

“I said ‘wait for my call’. I am telling you, that call will not come in 300 years”.

Despite only being launched in August last year, ActionSA had the third-highest number of votes in the City of Johannesburg, where Mashaba previously served as mayor under the DA.

ActionSA-DA?

While ActionSA has been vocal on never working with the ANC, many believe a coalition with the DA and smaller parties in Tshwane would be ideal for service delivery.

ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba said the DA approached them but the party had nothing tangible to offer. He said the ANC and the DA can form a coalition without the need for ActionSA.

Mashaba says the only concern he has with the DA is their “arrogance” and according to him, during his stint as Joburg mayor, he struggled to get the party to respect other people.

Additional reporting by Rorisang Kgosana.

EFF’s list of demands

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) released their list of demands and a framework for parties who wish to step into a coalition with the red berets.

The EFF announced the formation of a coalition negotiations team, and some of the demands include speeding up land expropriation and removing Die Stem from the National Anthem.

The party said: “In essence, those who have approached the EFF must be prepared to agree and support these principles and general commitments with deadlines”.

