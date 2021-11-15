ANC warns those ‘deliberately’ acting against unity following Luthuli House protest

Citizen Reporter

The African National Congress (ANC) has called for calm following “what appears to be staged protests” outside Luthuli House on Monday.

This after members of the ANC who claim to be from the region of Ekurhuleni in Gauteng held a protest outside Luthuli House over the candidate selection process for the local government elections.

“The group of protesters held printed posters and various other paraphernalia with messages not in keeping with the unity of our movement,” said spokesperson Pule Mabe in a statement.

“The ANC frowns upon any tendency or action that is designed or appears to be working against its renewal program. Printed merchandise expressing concern at a time when the ANC is faced with serious financial challenges is on its own worrying. We plead with our members to constructively direct their energies towards the rebuilding of our movement and consolidation of public trust.”

He said the party had committed itself to resolving candidate disputes across the country following the 2021 local government elections and placed it on record that should it be found that there where instances of manipulation on

candidate selection, such would be reversed and appropriate action taken against those implicated.

“The ANC is currently seized with delicate coalition talks and urges all its members throughout the country to exercise restrain during this period. Those that are found to be deliberately acting against the unity of the ANC and outside its own internal processes will be subjected to disciplinary measures as provided for in the ANC constitution.

“The renewal program as well as the desire to serve and work better in our communities requires the overall unity of members of the ANC across all levels.”