ANC wants three North West mayors removed

With the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters insisting that the mayors of three municipalities in the Bojanala District of North West be recalled, a motion of no confidence has been submitted to oust Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane on allegations of nepotism.

The opposition Save Madibeng party is represented in the local municipal council. It is also known as the newly registered political party, Save South Africa.

It had submitted a motion of no confidence against Maimane and hoped for it to be discussed at the ordinary council meeting today.

Sydney Monnakgotla, convenor of the party, demanded that Maimane should account for the alleged involvement of his son in the renovation of a municipal hall in Brits.

The work was part of a social labour project funded by a local mining company on behalf of the municipality under its integrated development planning.

Monnakgotla also wanted the mayor to explain some appointments in his office.

Defiant trio

Maimane is now under investigation by the public protector. Maimane is among three mayors – with Moses Kotane’s Nketu Nkotswe and Bojanala platinum district municipal mayor Matlakala Nondzaba – that the ANC national working committee ecommended be fired.

Luthuli House wanted to oust the three mayors for their tendency to purge their opponents in their municipalities and for defying party instructions.

The Bojanala ANC regional executive committee wanted to remove Nondzaba, but was blocked by the party’s provincial executive committee.

Instead, Nondzaba was removed for a different and unrelated reason and was replaced with Victoria Makhaula.