Coalition negotiations: ANC has strange alliances with PA and IFP

The ongoing tough coalition negotiations have given birth to rather strange political alliances, where former enemies and parties who differ markedly on policy were now working together. At the same time, some ideological opponents refuse to hop into bed with each other on the basis of principle. There are no better examples of awkward partnership than the strange alliances formed between the ANC and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and the ANC and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). The PA is strongly xenophobic in its policies and believes foreigners must pack and go. The ANC, opposed to that policy, were still...

The ongoing tough coalition negotiations have given birth to rather strange political alliances, where former enemies and parties who differ markedly on policy were now working together.

At the same time, some ideological opponents refuse to hop into bed with each other on the basis of principle.

There are no better examples of awkward partnership than the strange alliances formed between the ANC and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and the ANC and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

The PA is strongly xenophobic in its policies and believes foreigners must pack and go. The ANC, opposed to that policy, were still able to establish a marriage of convenience.

ALSO READ: ‘We will unite South Africans’ – ANC concludes coalition talks

Just a few days ago, the IFP was vehemently opposed to the ANC, calling it “dishonest”, vowing never to work with it in KwaZulu-Natal. Now, the IFP has somersaulted and says it will cooperate with the ANC in hung municipalities in

the province.

The IFP ditched other opposition parties in favour of its historic nemesis, the ANC, nevertheless expressing disappointment with their “difficult demands” to be given posts such as mayors and speakers of councils, despite having lost in the local government elections.

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa rejected the demands as “manipulation of democracy, for these positions they want were not fairly won through the ballot box”.

Now, the ANC and IFP, the erstwhile foes, have buried the hatchet – agreeing to share municipalities in hung councils.

Likewise, the ANC and Patriotic Alliance are now coalition partners in some municipalities, with the PA offered mayorship positions as part of the coalition agreement – despite Gayton McKenzie’s party being strongly xenophobic towards foreigners.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s all about egos,’ says analyst on parties’ approach to coalitions

In this marriage of convenience, the PA even beat the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to the aisle, despite the red berets’ socialist policies that tie up with those of the ANC.

But the coalition talks with the ANC broke down, leaving the EFF in the political wilderness.

Negotiations between the PA and other opposition parties also broke down at the weekend, as the Democratic Alliance and other smaller parties refused to entertain the PA’s strong demands for power sharing.

But the PA found a willing partner in the ANC, also desperate to find a new partner after fallouts with EFF and rejected by both DA and ActionSA.

Negotiations have allowed the PA to make serious inroads in some parts of the Western Cape.

– ericn@citizen.co.za