Kenny Kunene challenges Malema to a drug test [VIDEO]

The PA has slammed Malema's allegations that it is a drug organisation.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has thrown the drug dealing insults back at Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, with the party’s deputy president Kenny Kunene challenging Malema to a drug test.

Malema addressed the Eldorado Park community on Wednesday, where he labelled the PA a “drug organisation” and said that PA leader Gayton McKenzie was in politics for money.

The DA lies against PA n @GaytonMcK are not effective so the funders instructed Julius Snort Mamina to join a smear campaign against @VotePA_SA n Pres GM. I challenge ramamina to DRUG TEST within 5days n let's if he is not allegedly defending his Nigerian suppliers n partners — Kenny Kunene (@Kenny_T_Kunene) April 18, 2024

Malema said: “I don’t think he’s [McKenzie] a politician; he doesn’t want to be one. He’s in it for the transactions. When they negotiate coalitions in municipalities, they say, ‘we should make R200 million this year.’ So, they’re all about making money and schemes − that’s their focus. They’re really not interested in politics,” Malema told the community gathered at Don Mateman Hall.

WATCH: ‘We have no problem with white people’ − Malema (VIDEO)

“If you were to ask about the manifesto of the PA, except that we saw the president jumping in the stadium shouting ‘Abahambe’ − Where must they go? That is the manifesto, Abahambe. So, we cannot engage with people who are not politicians.”

Malema said the PA’s problem with “Nigerian drug lords” was not about crime, but that the drug lords were taking the party out of business.

“Here in Eldorado Park, you just go and elect a councillor of a drug organisation, of gangsters. The president of that organisation says in a debate yesterday ‘the business of drugs has been taken over by Nigerians’.

WATCH: Malema urges Lenasia residents to reject political parties that support Israel

“He wants us to take over the business of drugs? He doesn’t say ‘we must close down the drugs’. His problem with the Nigerians is that they can no longer sell drugs as leaders of the PA. They want Nigerians to go so that they can sell the drugs. That’s what he said. We are not fighting the drug lord, we are fighting the drugs, they must get out of South Africa. Once the drugs are out of South Africa, there won’t be a drug lord. The problem is crime, not who is committing it.”

‘Malema can dish out insults, but can’t take them’

The PA has now hit back at Malema, and said his visit to Eldorado Park “shows you how desperate the EFF must be feeling in the face of the MK party’s rise”.

“Malema was shooting his mouth like he always does. He hands out nearly as many insults as he does stupid communist promises. He had to attack Gayton McKenzie and the PA in Eldorado Park because both Eldorado Park wards strongly voted for the PA and will do so again in this election,” said PA spokesperson Steve Motale.

I’m glad that we at least agree on the indisputable fact that Nigerians are selling drugs in South Africa, your false accusation is what they are telling you when they have made you high. https://t.co/ZbCxHIgvn4 — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) April 18, 2024

“McKenzie has always spoken out strongly against crime, drugs and gangsterism. Unlike Malema, he has actually worked and brought change on the ground to fight these problems. Malema is just being the same evil little gargoyle he’s always been.

“He can dish out the insults, but he can’t take them. When Kenny Kunene called Malema a cockroach, he ran to court complaining he was worried he was about to be slain in a genocide.

WATCH: Why Malema is willing to work with Zuma, but not Gayton

“For Malema to accuse the PA of corruption is also very rich. He has no evidence, and if he does, let him produce it.

“For Malema to be coming to Eldorado Park of all places to try to scrape up some votes shows you how desperate the EFF must be feeling in the face of the MK party’s rise.”