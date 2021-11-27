Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
2 minute read
27 Nov 2021
7:00 am
Politics

Suspended DA councillor loses court bid to be reinstated

Bernadette Wicks

She was ousted over laying what her party has since labelled a false complaint of sexual harassment against then council caucus chair Shadow Shabangu.

Picture: Gallo Images/Laird Forbes
Suspended Democratic Alliance (DA) Ekurhuleni councillor Thina Bambeni has lost her high court bid to be reinstated. She was ousted over laying what her party has since labelled a false complaint of sexual harassment against then council caucus chair Shadow Shabangu. In July 2018, Bambeni lodged an internal complaint with the party alleging Shabangu had sexually harassed her on multiple occasions, including at a party conference at a hotel during which, she said, he had asked for her room number. Mediation was initially suggested but this was rejected by both parties and so a panel was convened to investigate the...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

POLITICS

SA's new era of coalitions needs mature parties, politicians, says DA's Steenhuisen
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

POLITICS

EFF disrupted Ramaphosa and Zille's plan to give hung metros to ANC, says Malema
2 days ago
2 days ago

NEWS

EFF, ActionSA support could put DA in a corner, say analysts
2 days ago
2 days ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Let's hope the DA will evolve
2 days ago
2 days ago