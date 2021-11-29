Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
29 Nov 2021
5:30 am
Politics

‘Mayor’s speech day is waste of money’ – Mashaba

Eric Naki

Mashaba argued the mayor’s acceptance speech was a waste of residents’ money as it could be delivered during an ordinary council meeting.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba addressing media at the IEC ROC in Pretoria, 3 Novemeber 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Newly elected Democratic Alliance City of Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse is set to face a “war-like” three-pronged shelling from the opposition ANC, ActionSA and Economic Freedom Fighters in the battle for dominance of the Johannesburg council in the new term. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba fired the first salvo against Phalatse and council speaker Vasco da Gama – and criticised the duo for wasting the ratepayer’s money with an unnecessary mayoral speech scheduled for the coming Thursday. Mashaba argued the mayor’s acceptance speech was a waste of residents’ money as it could be delivered during an ordinary council meeting, scheduled for...

