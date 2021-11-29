‘Mayor’s speech day is waste of money’ – Mashaba

Newly elected Democratic Alliance City of Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse is set to face a “war-like” three-pronged shelling from the opposition ANC, ActionSA and Economic Freedom Fighters in the battle for dominance of the Johannesburg council in the new term. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba fired the first salvo against Phalatse and council speaker Vasco da Gama – and criticised the duo for wasting the ratepayer’s money with an unnecessary mayoral speech scheduled for the coming Thursday. Mashaba argued the mayor’s acceptance speech was a waste of residents’ money as it could be delivered during an ordinary council meeting, scheduled for...

Newly elected Democratic Alliance City of Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse is set to face a “war-like” three-pronged shelling from the opposition ANC, ActionSA and Economic Freedom Fighters in the battle for dominance of the Johannesburg council in the new term.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba fired the first salvo against Phalatse and council speaker Vasco da Gama – and criticised the duo for wasting the ratepayer’s money with an unnecessary mayoral speech scheduled for the coming Thursday.

Mashaba argued the mayor’s acceptance speech was a waste of residents’ money as it could be delivered during an ordinary council meeting, scheduled for 9 December, not in a special council meeting.

This is the first oversight action by Mashaba from the opposition benches since elected as an ordinary councillor. It was not yet clear whether Phalatse will include the ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters’ members in her new executive in the light of their “uninvited” support for the DA in last week’s mayoral election.

During the coalition talks, there was a general consensus that even if other parties were included in the executives, they would still be able to perform their duties to hold the mayor and the executive to account.

Da Gama called a special council meeting for Thursday, for Phalatse to render her maiden acceptance speech.

“It is imprudent and fiscally irresponsible to hold what is clearly a special council meeting, at great expense to the resident, for the sole of purpose of the delivery of a speech. This is especially so in light of the fact that there is another council meeting scheduled for 9 December, exactly one week later,” said Mashaba.

He had written to Da Gama complaining about the waste of scarce public resources and that “it is us political leaders” who must model proper financial management.

“We must ensure that we utilise the limited public funds available in the most efficient manner. The era of wastage is over,” Mashaba warned.

“We cannot expect residents to bear with government as it struggles to deliver services due to limited funds, but then turn around and waste those same limited funds at the first opportunity. ActionSA will not allow it,” Mashaba said.

