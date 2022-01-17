Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
17 Jan 2022
6:00 am
Politics

Toil and trouble in ANC factions

Eric Naki

Internal battles as Zuma faction faces a leadership crisis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Twitter/@MYANC
The road to the ANC’s December elective national conference is set to be littered with massive infighting among members of each of the party’s two factions before the presidential race even officially begins. Each camp has to fight internal battles and resolve political dynamics that threaten to weaken their dominance over their opponents. Many of the Zuma camp members had been won over by Ramaphosa in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and North West – but Ramaphosa’s followers themselves were no longer united in some provinces due to internal political dynamics. Ramaphosa had gained ground in the Free State, where the...

Read more on these topics