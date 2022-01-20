‘It’s not what we agreed on’ – Lindiwe Sisulu distances herself from Presidency’s statement

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has distanced herself from the statement released by the Presidency on Thursday saying she had apologised and retracted her comments on the judiciary following a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa met with Sisulu in Cape Town earlier this week, where he admonished her about her recent article.

“The President specifically admonished the Minister about her attack on the judiciary when she said: ‘Today, in the high echelons of our judicial system are those mentally colonised Africans, who have settled with the worldview and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors. They are only too happy to lick the spittle of those who falsely claim superiority. The lack of confidence that permeates their rulings against their own speaks very loudly, while others, secure in their agenda, clap behind closed doors.’”

The Presidency said the minister then “conceded” that her words were “inappropriate”.

She was quoted as saying: “I accept that my column has levelled against the judiciary and African judges in particular unsubstantiated, gratuitous and deeply hurtful comments.

“I retract unequivocally my hurtful comments. I recognise that many women and men judges past and present have served their country in the judiciary with dedication and patriotism and some have made sterling sacrifices in the fight against apartheid and colonialism. I apologise for and regret the hurt I have caused the judiciary.”

But the minister said that is not exactly how it happened and found the Presidency’s statement to be “unfortunate”. Though the two parties did meet on Wednesday, the contents of the Presidency’s statement is not what they agreed on, said Sisulu.

“I wish to categorically disown this statement in its entirety as a misrepresentation of the said meeting I had with the president. The president and I met on Wednesday at 9 pm at his house. In such a meeting, he shared his challenge with one aspect of the article on the judges. The president proposed an intermediary that would focus on the one line about the judges to resolve that. I awaited such to be communicated which would do nothing to the entire article,” said Sisulu in a statement.

“Under no circumstances did I commit to any retraction or apology since I stand by what I penned. The content of the president’s statement in its current form is unfortunate as it is not what we agreed on. In this regard, I wish to distance myself from such.”